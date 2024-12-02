2Checkout launches Inline Checkout payment platform

The solution offers control to the seller while providing PCI compliance fraud protection. Inline Checkout allows merchants to customize the background, colors, and logos of the checkout page, enabling the merchant to mirror the design of their website. This payment solution can be integrated with shopping carts such as Magento, PrestaShop, and Open Cart.

2Checkout is a global payments processor that enables online retailers to accept credit cards, debit cards, PayPal, and recurring billing in 26 currencies and 15 languages. In addition to processing payments with PCI Level 1 compliance, 2Checkout also protects merchants by passing all transactions through their proprietary fraud review.

In recent news, 2Checkout has added a new functionality which allows retailers to apply for their new merchant accounts online.