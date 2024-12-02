2Checkout introduces new payment API for merchants

The API libraries will join 2Checkout’s other hosted options, Standard Checkout and Inline Checkout. Merchants will be able to use 2Checkout to process credit card, debit card and PayPal payments, allowing them to directly integrate 2Checkout’s technology into their website with complete coding control, which lets existing website stores and payment pages maintain their current design and user experience.

2Checkout’s Payment API can be implemented in 15 different languages to accept 26 different currencies and 8 different credit, debit and PayPal payment methods.

2Checkout is a global payments processor that enables online retailers to accept credit cards, debit cards, PayPal, and recurring billing in 26 currencies and 15 languages. In addition to processing payments with PCI Level 1 compliance, 2Checkout also protects merchants by passing all transactions through their proprietary fraud review.

In recent news, 2Checkout has been selected by Shopify, a commerce platform, to integrate its global payments option into the latter’s platform.