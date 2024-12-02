2Checkout extends partnership with PagBrasil

Via this agreement, 2Checkout extends the availability of local payment methods for merchants using the payment service provider (PSP) model. The company is now allowing local processing of Boleto Bancario, credit cards with instalments, Elo Card, and HyperCard, for merchants employing the PSP model and targeting the Brazilian market. Merchants employing 2Checkout’s newer ordering engines, ConvertPlus and Inline Cart, will also benefit from a local offering in Brazil, including acceptance of credit cards with instalments and Boleto Bancario. The new offering will facilitate payment authorisation rates by at least 20% and will nearly double cart conversion rates.

Moreover, 2Checkout now supports Boleto Flash, PagBrasil’s exclusive techn, which authorises payment confirmation for Boletos, in under one hour. 2Checkout’s representatives believe that the partnership with PagBrasil allows them to have a strong payment offering in LATAM, especially in Brazil, which is the largest ecommerce market on the continent.