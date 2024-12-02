2Checkout expands into APAC region with WeChat Pay integration

WeChat Pay is now available to 2Checkout vendors on the Avangate platform without additional integration. The mobile payment solution supports safe storage of cards within the WeChat wallet. This can help merchants avoid chargebacks.

The mobile payment application is popular in the South Asia region, with over 600 million users and 40% of the Chinese mobile market. By enabling this payment method, 2Checkout customers can gain a larger market share in the APAC area.

In addition, 2Checkout also support mobile payment method Alipay, along with local cards such as UnionPay. Together with the latest accepted payment method, the company cover 95% of all the digital payments in China.