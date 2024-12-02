2Checkout announces PSD2 SCA and 3D Secure 2.0. readiness

2Checkout also ensures that its clients are also covered, regardless of their location or the business model they are employing. As a result of this compliance, 2Checkout merchants can:

minimize customer friction during the payment process: transactions are authenticated based on the historical data available at the issuer, without requiring shopper intervention;

continue accepting recurring payments: 2Checkout identifies subscriptions that require authentication;

improve conversion and authorization rates: 2Checkout constantly analyzes transactions and leads them automatically, by intelligent payment routing, to different approved flows, while optimizing for SCA exemptions.

2Checkout is a monetization platform for global businesses. It was built to help clients address the complexities of modern commerce like global payments, subscription billing, merchandising, taxes, compliance, and risk.