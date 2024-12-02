2Checkout and WooThemes enter strategic alliance

The integration will allow WooCommerce merchants in nearly 200 countries to accept payments in 26 currencies, as well as increased conversion rates over a standard hosted form.

With this integration, the majority of a merchant’s PCI compliance burden is alleviated, as cardholder data is never held on the merchant’s servers. Advanced fraud protection is included to minimize merchant losses by identifying fraudulent transactions by analyzing over 300 risk variables.

WooThemes is an global business providing a platform to extend standard WordPress-powered websites via a range of innovative themes and plugins. Its flagship product is WooCommerce – an ecommerce plugin with a range of commercially available extensions and themes.

2Checkout is a global payments processor that enables online retailers to accept credit cards, debit cards, PayPal, and recurring billing in 26 currencies and 15 languages. In addition to processing payments with PCI Level 1 compliance, 2Checkout also protects merchants by passing all transactions through their proprietary fraud review.