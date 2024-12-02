2Can and OpenWay certify EMV-approved mPOS

The 2can service solution has been certified according to EMV Level 1 and Level 2 standards and PCI DSS. This solution consists of a mobile application, combined (dual) card reader and processing platform. Certification is actual for all Android and iOS mobile devices.

OpenWay provided technical support and consultation to 2can for the entire certification period.

Smartfin (2?an trademark) is a Russian developer of mobile acquiring services. The 2can mobile application and a card reader turn Android and iOS smartphones/tablets into terminals for accepting Visa and MasterCard cards.

The 2can service has been brought to the Russian market at the end of September 2012. Approximately 200 mobile devices are compatible with the 2can service. Data security is provided by encryption on the card reader level; the 2can processing platform has a PCI-DSS Level1 security certificate. Smartfin/2cans partners include Promsvyazbank, Bank Russkiy Standart, Raiffaisen Bank, Bank Otkritiye and Yandex.Dengi.