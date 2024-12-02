2C2P teams with ShopeePay to offer digital payments in Southeast Asia

With ShopeePay as a payment option for 2C2P’s regional merchant network, businesses and retailers across Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, and Thailand can accept cash-free payments, manage and track their finances, and attract more offline traffic to expand their customer base. Consequently, ShopeePay users can securely pay and earn Shopee coins to gain rewards at a number of participating merchants.

According to an IDC Infobrief commissioned by 2C2P, mobile wallets adoption will grow at an average rate of 35.3% from 2020 to 2025. Due to their versatile nature, mobile wallets could be the fintech solution to impact businesses and consumers in Southeast Asia. By providing a rewarding customer experience for shoppers, ShopeePay is increasing the adoption of e-wallets and facilitating businesses capture new opportunities.

2C2P company officials stated that they are happy to partner with ShopeePay to provide access to a broader range of payment options with seamless integration to their merchant network. They are already working together in Singapore and Thailand. Now, with ShopeePay, merchants can operate at lower costs, expand their reach to more customers, and increase sales conversions.

ShopeePay is looking forward to working closely with 2C2P to enable their merchant network to capture more sales in a seamless manner and give consumers a rewarding cashless payment experience. ShopeePay is committed to improving access to digital payments and to better the lives of individuals and businesses through technology.