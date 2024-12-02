2C2P teams up with Joint Stock Commercial Bank and eMoney

In Vietnam, 2C2P will team up with Sai Gon Joint Stock Commercial Bank (SCB), one of Vietnam’s top five joint stock commercial banks by assets, and in Cambodia, 2C2P will work with eMoney Payment Solutions, a mobile wallet provider.

In 2019, the Bank of Thailand licensed 2C2P to be an international money transfer operator and easy2send was launched in Myanmar, Cambodia and Europe. In 2020, an easy2send corridor opened between Thailand and Singapore. With the latest partnerships, users will be able to access a money transfer service from Thailand to Vietnam as well as Cambodia via another operator.