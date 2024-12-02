2C2P taps hoolah to provide Buy Now, Pay Later payment option

Through 2C2P, merchants can seamlessly provide hoolah’s BNPL payment option at checkout for customers to split purchases into three monthly interest-free repayments. Together, 2C2P and hoolah will help merchants increase their order size and reach more millennial and Generation Z customers who favour BNPL payments.

2C2P officials stated that this partnership augments their continuous effort to build an integrated payment solution that will help businesses accept payments across all channels, reach different customer segments, and capitalise on the ecommerce growth. Their goal is to ensure that they constantly innovate to meet evolving business and consumer needs.

According to an IDC report commissioned by 2C2P, BNPL will rise from 1% to 5% of the total ecommerce payments in Southeast Asia by 2025 and become a key payment method shaping the region’s digital commerce landscape. hoolah was recently added as a BNPL payment option by Malaysia Airlines and parent Malaysia Aviation Group’s travel and lifestyle platform, Journify, further facilitating travel experiences for customers.

For more information about 2C2P, please check out the company profile in The Paypers Company Database.