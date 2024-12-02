2C2P provides payment solutions to Thailand Central Group

2C2P will ?provide online payment solutions for five core retail brands – B2S, Central, OfficeMate, Robinson and ?SuperSports.?

According to a UBS research, from the USD 94.4 billion total domestic retail market, ecommerce has a potential of USD 4.7 billion. Nielsen research highlights that 55% of shoppers in Thailand felt comfortable shopping online with their payment card details stored on smart devices. This was amongst the highest in Southeast Asia, ahead of Vietnam (46%), Malaysia (45%), Singapore (49%), Indonesia (50%), behind only the Philippines (57%).

2C2P, which processed over USD 500 million worth of online payments in 2013, has offices across Southeast Asia, including in Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, Singapore, Philippines and Thailand, as well as in Hong Kong.

In recent news, 2C2P and Creative Web Studio, a local online solutions provider, have partnered to deliver new and integrated payment solutions in Myanmar.