2C2P partners with IATA to provide Increased payments connectivity

The partnership will facilitate the integration of 2C2P’s payment gateway into IATA’s Financial Gateway (IFG) to give airlines increased payments reach and help to improve operational efficiency, amidst the aviation industry’s gradual recovery to pre-pandemic levels. According to a recent IATA and Tourism Economics report, global air passenger numbers are forecasted to return to pre-pandemic levels in 2023.

IATA’s IFG solution enables all airlines globally to access diverse payment solutions globally through one platform. Through this partnership and integration with 2C2P, IATA member airlines from every continent will now have increased access to popular regional and local payment methods from Asia - including mobile wallets, QR, direct debit and other alternative payment methods.

2C2P will bring on board over 250 payment methods and enable access to 400,000 alternative payment touchpoints through one point of integration. Airlines will also be able to process pay-outs and remittances, issue cards and wallets as well as access digital goods and services via 2C2P.