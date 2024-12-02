2C2P partners with Atome

This partnership enables 2C2P’s extensive network of online and offline merchants across the region to offer Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) as an alternative payment method to their customers. The certainty of BNPL repayment and credit terms, as well as aversion to interest fees have led to a surge in BNPL’s popularity particularly amongst millennials and Gen Z consumers.

Merchants using 2C2P’s platform in Singapore and Malaysia can now offer their customers the option to pay using Atome, either online or instore. The option is expected to roll out in other markets such as Thailand, Philippines and Indonesia in the near future. Customers will be able to make payments over three months with zero interest, service fees or annual fees with Atome.