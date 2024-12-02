2C2P partners with AMK Microfinance





Following this collaboration, customers will be enabled to send and receive money to and from Cambodia in an easier and more comprehensive manner.

2C2P designed the easy2send international remittance service aiming to improve the way real-time money transfers were made, from Thailand to Myanmar, Singapore, Vietnam, and Cambodia, as well as UnionPay cardholders in China and around the world, with a starting fee of 99 baht.

Clients and users will have the possibility to transfer funds through easyWallet, the proprietary mobile wallet of 2C2P, at over 10,000 payment points in Thailand to the customers of AMK in Cambodia. Moreover, Cambodian migrant employees and workers will be able to send and receive money instantly to businesses and merchants in Thailand as well. According to the press release, the transactions can be received through convenient channels designed by AMK’s 36 partner financial institutions and banks. Customers will be able to send money without the need for a broker.











2C2P’s strategy of development

Singapore-based financial services company 2C2P offers its clients and customers a suite of payment products and solutions, improving the way businesses and enterprises around the work are operating in the process of emerging markets securely, as well as accepting payments across offline, mobile, and online channels. It also provides payout, remittance, digital, and issuing tools, its platform being designed for online marketplaces, retailers, and tech companies.

2C2P services are built for customers in multiple industries and markets, such as insurance, retail, airlines, marketplaces, hospitality, or F&B.

Users can benefit from flexible integration as the company supports server-to-server API, mobile SDKs, and plugins, local support, centralised reporting, as well as secure and safe services. 2C2P meets the industry’s security standards, prioritising the privacy of its clients by offering improved fraud mitigation services and its 3D Secure protocol, which securely authenticates the cardholders before processing any card transaction or payment.

In June 2022, the company was chosen by IKEA franchisee Ikano Retail in order to create a localised and safe online payment experience for clients in Southeast Asia. Through this deal, 2C2P was set to allow IKEA’s online users to pay for their homeware, delivery, and products via their preferred online payment method, across each market of multiple countries, such as Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, and the Philippines.

Included in the payment methods were international and local credit cards, international and local debit cards, Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) services, digital wallets, QR payments, mobile transactions, kiosks, or ATMs.





