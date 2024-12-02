2C2P partners SafeCharge

Through this strategic partnership, Southeast Asian (SEA) companies and retailers will be able to tap the combined USD 985 billion a year European and North American B2C ecommerce markets. The two companies have integrated each others’ payment services into their offerings to retailers and merchants.

SafeCharge’s merchant customers in Europe and North America will be able to offer Southeast Asian payments to their customers. Through SafeCharge, 2C2P’s merchant partners can connect with consumers in Europe and North America.

2C2P works with SEA ecommerce and m-commerce merchants. It processed more than USD 2.2 billion in transactions in FY2014, growing by over 440% year-on-year versus FY2013. In April 2015, it raised USD 7 million in Series C funding, taking total funding to over USD 10 million. SafeCharge had acquired a minority stake in 2C2P. Investment terms were undisclosed. Through 2C2P, it will continue to build its presence in Asia, a key growth region.