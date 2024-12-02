Global full-suite payments platform 2C2P has obtained a Major Payment Institution licence from the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) under the Payment Services Act 2019. Following being granted the licence, 2C2P is now authorised to provide domestic money transfers, cross-border transfer services, as well as merchant acquisition services to local and regional businesses in Singapore.

The Singapore Payment Services Act 2019 replaced previous legislation and created a more flexible framework for payment services and payment service providers in Singapore. The Act also aims to promote growth in the fintech sector whilst establishing consumer safeguards.

According to an official cited in the press release, being licensed as a Major Payment Institution in Singapore aligns with the company’s goal of expanding their services and extending a more comprehensive payments coverage for the company’s local merchants in Singapore and across Southeast Asia. Since 2022, 2C2P has been part of Ant International’s Antom, a merchant payment and digitalisation services provider.

Earlier in 2025, 2C2P partnered with MATA's Interactive Virtual Tourism (IVT), Malaysia’s first real-time virtual consultation platform that connects consumers to verified licensed travel agencies. The partnership reportedly aims to enhance the security of Malaysia’s travel industry and support the government’s goal to attract higher-value tourists and increase tourism spending as part of Visit Malaysia 2026. Moreover, this joint venture will reportedly make it possible for tourism operators to accept payments using travellers’ preferred local and international payment methods.