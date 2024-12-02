2C2P, Expressway Authority, MasterCard help Easy Pass users to top-up cards

Easy Pass users can now top up their cards with their MasterCard via easyBills’ mobile application or its website (www.easyBills.in.th), without having to pre-register their cards with the respective issuing banks.

They will enjoy points accumulation upon card usage, extended due dates for payments made through the credit card, storage of their favorite billers for repeat usage and checking their historical transactions, as well as the ability to set bill alerts on their calendar.

A thousand gift cards worth 500 baht each will be given away to the top 1,000 MasterCard cardholders who accumulate the highest Easy Pass top-up value via easyBills from now till 28 February 2017.

The collaboration marks the first time that Easy Pass users can top up their cards without cash, using their MasterCard without pre-registering with their banks, by downloading and using the easyBills mobile application on either iOS or Android, or by visiting easyBills’ website.

easyBills is equipped with special features that enable users to store their favorite billers for future usage, store their credit card details for future payments with 2C2P’s PCIDSS Level 1 certification and set biller alerts on their calendar to remind them of the payment due. Users will receive their payment confirmation via their emails.

According to Expressway Authority of Thailand (EXAT), since 2010 we have provided our service for the Electronic Toll Collection (ETC) system; there are 1.3 million Easy Pass card users. This service will be bolstered by Thailand’s National e-Payment system, which the government is set to launch to transform Thailand into a cashless society.

easyBills “Pay Bill Easily…Get More Easier”, is developed by 2C2P in collaboration with MasterCard. Through this service, cardholders can pay utility bills, such as electricity, water supply, telephone, mobile phone top-up and e-wallet, as well as for insurance premium, online products, games, books and several other bills all in one app, anywhere anytime. Security meets the international standard of 3D Secure.