2C2P concludes strategic partnerships in South, Central Asia to boost ecommerce

It will process online and offline payment transactions for Himalayan Bank Limited (HBL), Nepal’s largest private bank, Nepal Airlines, the national carrier of the Federal Democratic Republic of Nepal, and Air Astana, the principal airline and carrier of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

HBL is a Nepal private commercial bank, with 42 branches across the country. Supported by 2C2P’s payments technology, debit and credit card holders of HBL can now transact internationally and domestically with merchants who accept Visa, MasterCard, JCB, Unionpay International and Diners Club International.

Separately, customers of Nepal Airlines and Air Astana can purchase their flight tickets online. The World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC) estimates travel and tourism contributed USD 57 billion (2.4% of GDP) to South Asia’s economy in 2014, forecast to increase by 6.7% annually to USD 116.5 billion (2.6% of GDP) by 2025.

In Nepal, travel and tourism amounted to 4.3% of GDP in 2014, and is expected to more than double to 10% of GDP by 2025. In Kazakhstan, travel and tourism reached 1.7% of GDP in 2014, forecast to more than triple to 5.5% of GDP by 2025.