2C2P becomes global acquirer Diners Club International cards

2C2P’s Southeast Asian (SEA) merchants can now tap Diners Club International, Discover and other Discover Global Network cards as an additional payment method. 2C2P will increase acceptance in the SEA region allowing Discover Global Network cardholders to use their cards at an increased number of merchants in the region.

2C2P will provide its merchants with single-source electronic payment services for the acceptance of Discover Global Network, which includes Discover cards from the United States, Diners Club International as well as its affiliate cards such as BC Global Card from South Korea, Elo Card from Brazil and RuPay from India.

McKinsey estimates the annual revenue of the global payments market is expected to increase by 6% from 2015 to 2020, exceeding USD 2 trillion by 2020. The Asia Pacific region, including China, accounts for approximately 55% of the industry’s revenue growth worldwide.

With over 39 million merchant acceptance locations and 1.9 million ATM and cash access locations across 185 countries and territories, Discover Global Network includes Discover, Diners Club International, PULSE and affiliated networks.