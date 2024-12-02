2C2P and Myanmar Citizens Bank launch Citizen Card

The launched product is a reloadable, prepaid card which comes with an optional smartphone application allowing cardholders to manage transactions.

Supply of the Citizen’s Card will be limited to 5000 units and can be obtained at any MCB branch in Myanmar. It is also available via the MCB website by filling out a form online.

2C2P has offices in Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, Singapore, the Philippines, Thailand and Hong Kong.