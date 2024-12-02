2?an mobile payment solution enters Visa Ready program

Participation in the Visa Ready program confirms that the 2can mobile payment platform has been tested both in terms of software and hardware and approved for acceptance of Visa card payments.

The Visa Ready program is intended for helping device and application developers, sales outlets and acquiring banks implement mPOS solutions consistent with Visa requirements and provide for secure acceptance of cards.

The solution comprising a mobile application, a combined (dual) card reader and a processing platform has been certified for compliance with the EMV Level 1, Level 2 and PCI DSS standards.

Smartfin is a provider of mobile payment solutions in Russia under the brand 2can. The 2can mobile application and a card reader turn Android and iOS smartphones/tablets into terminals for accepting Visa and MasterCard cards.

In recent news, 2can has completed a USD 5 million Series B round of financing with the participation of previous investors InVenture and Almaz Capital, two major Russian venture funds, as well as investment company ESN Group.