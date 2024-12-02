261k accounts exposed in cryptocurrency investment platform data breach

The platform allows users to buy and sell Bitcoins on various other cryptocurrency trading platforms and enables them to make profits based on Bitcoin price fluctuations and exchange rates.

Customer names, phone numbers, email addresses and account balances were compromised in the incident, SC Media cited Have I Been Pwned. After the incident the company notified its customers and disabled some of its platform features to investigate the breach.

According to security experts, it seems that cryptocurrency marketplaces are becoming high profile targets for fraudsters. Strictly related to the Atlas incident, Kevin Stear, lead threat analyst at JASK said there is still room for malicious use by threat actors even though no funds were stolen in the breach.

Moreover, “even those who do not actively use the platform to store or invest in crypto may have had their personal data exposed,” Bitglass Chief Technology Officer Anurag Kahol told SC Media.