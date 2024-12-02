26% of Polish internet users want to spend more online

On the other hand, 4% say they are planning to reduce their online spending in the future, according to a recent report issued by Gemius, a business consulting company, and commissioned by E-commerce Polska, ecommercenews.eu reports.

The intentions of the Polish consumers, with regards to their planned budgets for online shopping, are very similar to those noted in 2014. “A similar proportion of respondents are still planning an increase in expenditures on online shopping but, importantly, significantly fewer are planning to reduce their expenditures.”, the source cites.

There’s a slight difference between men and women when it comes to how much money they intend to spend on ecommerce purchases. It seems that 28% of the men declared an increase in expenditures, while the share of women saying this is 26%. The biggest groups of people planning to spend more online are those with a financially strong household (32%), internet users aged 35 to 49 years old (30%) and people with secondary education (29%).