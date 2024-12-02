25 percent of Polish e-consumers shop from abroad - report

Moreover, nearly 13% of Polish internet users shops from across borders, according to a report issued by the consultancy and market research company Gemius, ecommercenews.eu reports. Most of the cross border shoppers buy clothes and accessories, besides books, CDs, films and multimedia like apps and e-books.

In terms of foreign services and websites, eBay was the most frequently mentioned for purchase locations made in the last six months, with 25% of Polish internet users naming this marketplace. Amazon (11%) and AliExpress (7%) took second and third place. According to Karolina Karas, Gemius, Polish consumers visit both eBay.com and eBay.pl., but with far less operations than registered by the domestic auction marketplace Allegro.

Karas also states that AliExpress allows consumers to purchase items directly in China, often with free delivery to Poland. It is also the second most popular online shopping destination in Poland, leading shops like Euro.com.pl and Empik.com, the source cites. Shopping online at foreign websites is in Poland especially popular among people aged 25 to 34, who are higher educated and live in cities with over 200,000 residents.