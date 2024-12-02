23 percent of ecommerce in Europe is cross-border, research shows

These are the findings of the first edition of the Top 500 Cross-Border Retail Europe research by Cross-Border Commerce Europe. Through this research, the organisation wanted to measure the performance of cross-border retailers that are headquartered in Europe.

In 2018, cross-border ecommerce revenue in Europe (including travel) was worth EUR 137 billion. This is an increase of 13.2% compared to 2017. The cross-border share of total ecommerce in Europe is 22.8%.

When travel isn’t included, cross-border ecommerce still accounts for EUR 95 billion, with 55% of it generated by EU retailers and the remaining 45% coming from retailers that are located outside the European Union.

When we look at retailers from outside the EU, 80% of cross-border sales are generated through online marketplaces. Amazon is leading, with EUR 32 billion in sales.