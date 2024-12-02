2/3 of Korean crypto exchanges vulnerable to hacking attacks

The Ministry of Science and ICT, the Korea Internet & Security Agency and the Ministry of Economy and Finance inspected a total of 21 crypto exchanges from September to December 2018, examining 85 different security aspects. The exchanges were inspected in a review that looked different aspects of administrative, network, system and operational security, as well as database backup and wallet management.

Only 7 of them – Upbit, Bithumb, Gopax, Korbit, Coinone, Hanbitco, and Huobi Korea – cleared all the tests, CoinDesk Korea reported.

The remaining 14 exchanges are “vulnerable to hacking attacks at all times because of poor security,” the Ministry of Economy and Finance said, though it didn’t name the platforms. The agencies put down the security failures to “insufficient establishment and management of security system such as basic PC and network security.”