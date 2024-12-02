23% of global users see electronic payments as the safest payment method

Security company Kaspersky released a survey exploring global payment fears, revealing that digital acceptance is fairly constant across multiple age groups. According to figures, this reaches 24% for shoppers with ages between 16-24, 25% for shoppers between 25-34 as well as for those aged 35-44. For the age group 45+, it does drop, but only to 20%.

The majority still believes the safest route is to just use cash, this payment method being the choice of 54% of respondents of both the 24-34 and the 35-44 age groups and 55% of the 45+ group.

The same source points out that people who live in China and the emerging markets trust online payments the least.

The survey of 11,135 shoppers was conducted globally, with the US representing the second largest group of participants (1,010), surpassed only by Russia’s 1,019 participants. China was third with 1,001 participants and every other country (23 countries were included) delivered fewer than 500 participants.