22 states sign up for making procurement via government portal

The states that signed for the portal include Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand, according to a statement issued by the Ministry of State of Commerce and Industry. To improve transparency in procurement, the Government e-Marketplace has been set up for providing online platform for procurement of common use goods and services by government organisations.

Government e-Marketplace is an online platform for government users, which was launched in August 2016 in India. The platform leverages technology to enhance efficiency and speed in public procurement. It provides the tools of e-bidding, reverse e-auction and demand aggregation to facilitate the government users, and allow them achieve the best value of their money.