2013 UK Christmas season: online shopping via mobile devices on the way up

According to data from The Logic Group, baby Boomers (with ages over 45) have led the last minute dash with almost a third (30.8%) saying they did most of their shopping in the last week before Christmas. The same source points out that the Millennials (with ages between 16 and 24) were most organised with almost 44% shopping for Christmas mostly in November 2013.

Research shows that online shopping via mobile devices has increased. Results unveil that 18.4% of 24-35 year olds have used tablet computing devices to shop while one in 10 (11%) of this group used mobile phones to shop.

With regard to payment methods, almost one in 5 (19%) of 16-24 year olds said they used a gift card to pay for their shopping.

The survey is based on a sample of 1,048 UK consumers aged 16-55+ and it was conducted via Censuswide’s online data panel between 26th December 2013 and 2nd January 2014.

