1xBet selects Truevo Payments for global card payments

In addition, 1xBet will make use of Truevo’s OCT (Original Credit Transfer) solution to process almost instant payouts to over a billion eligible bank cards.

Truevo is a licensed acquirer and payment gateway offering payment products, card acquiring, and merchant account services to EU businesses. As a PCI DSS (Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard) Level 1 payment service provider, Truevo complies with the global data security regulations. By integrating with Truevo, 1xBet will enable global companies to make online deposits in over 120 currencies.

1xBet will also use Truevo’s OCT system to transfer payouts directly to players’ Visa, Mastercard or Maestro cards. With OCT, gaming operators can use a single API for initiating, tracking, and reconciling fund disbursements regardless of location or currency. OCT does not require a major investment in technology, personnel, or infrastructure.