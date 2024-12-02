18 percent of US consumers feel unsafe using online sharing services

The Jumio Global Trust and Safety Survey shows 71.2% of adults believe an identity verification process for new users and service providers is either “somewhat important” or “very important” for online sharing services. Half say they would be willing to go through an online identity check for a sharing economy service.

Jumio cites research indicating the sharing economy is forecasted to have 86.5 million users by 2021 and revenues of USD 335 billion by 2020. A lack of consumer confidence could pose a barrier to the continuation of this explosive growth.

“Online sharing services are facilitating an in-person meeting between two strangers, so it is imperative that businesses foster a relationship of trust and an environment of safety to protect all parties involved,” says Jumio President Robert Prigge. “These businesses are tasked with the difficult challenge of establishing digital trust between both the provider and user. The first step in establishing a digital chain of trust is ensuring, beyond any doubt, that a person’s digital identity matches their physical identity and they are who they claim to be.”