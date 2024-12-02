18% decrease in the Arab Worlds ecommerce portals in 2013

These are the findings of a report on the evolution of the Arab World’s ecommerce market, conducted by Arab Advisors Group, a research, analysis and consulting member company of the Arab Jordan Investment Bank Group.

The report in question is called ‘E-commerce portals in the Arab World 2013’ and was issued for the Arab Advisors Groups Telecoms Strategic Research Service subscribers on 23 December 2013.

Omar Jaabari, senior researcher at Arab Advisors Group, indicates that credit and debit cards are the most widespread payment methods among the portals under analysis, with76% of them offering these payment methods. Additionally, the percentage of portals offering cash on delivery and bank/wire transfer or cheques out of the payment methods available reached 58% and 44% respectively.

