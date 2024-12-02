16% of e-shoppers in developed countries buy from Chinese ecommerce companies – study

Only 15% of the US consumers participating in the survey purchased a product or products from Chinese websites in 2015, according to a study conducted by One Hour Translation, an online translation agency, in collaboration with Google Consumer Surveys.

Another study from April 2016 examined 500 people from the US and 200 from UK, Australia, Canada, Germany, France, Spain, Japan and Brazil. According to its findings, 16% of the Canadians bought from a Chinese ecommerce site in 2015. In Europe, 11% of UK consumers purchased from Chinese websites, compared with 12% in Germany, 15% in France, and 28% in Spain. 17% of Brazilians purchased from a Chinese site, compared with 23% of Australians and 4% Japanese.