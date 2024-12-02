15 percent of Ikeas UK sales are now online

In 2017, the company launched a new website and opened several new stores across the UK. Physical stores remain an important part of Ikea’s growth strategy. The company has plans to extend in the UK and to refurbish existing brick-and-mortar stores.

Accessibility and in-store experience have been named as key factors for driving its business expansion in the country. The furniture retailer said that its total UK sales in the year to August 31 2017 are up by 5.8%.