15 more financial institutions to join the RTP Network through Jack Henry & Associates

JHA PayCenter is a proprietary payments hub that will enable banks and credit unions to provide a real-time payment experience, supported through Jack Henry’s core and digital solutions. It will offer a single integration point to the RTP network. Jack Henry & Associates is a provider of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for the financial services industry.

These initial 15 institutions are expected to be the first of many Jack Henry clients that will connect to the RTP network through JHA PayCenter. Pegasus Bank, which has more than USD 657 million in assets, and the other banks in this first wave will be able to offer their consumer and commercial accountholders, for the first time, the ability to receive real-time payments sent by accountholders at a continually expanding number of federally-insured depository institutions without incurring interbank settlement risk.

JHA PayCenter’s open infrastructure will support product development directly by financial institutions and other third-party mobile and online banking vendors that want to leverage the RTP network. RTP technology supports payments innovation and is expected to lead to the development of modern payment services that will ultimately allow users to exchange non-payment messages and benefit from other value-added features.

The RTP network currently reaches more than 50% of U.S. transaction accounts and adoption is growing. RTP technology will enable financial institutions of all sizes to create new payment services and ultimately allow users to exchange non-payment messages and leverage other value-added features.