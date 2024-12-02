15-minute delivery service Food Rocket raises USD 25 mln

The funding will be used to expand the company’s service in Chicago and other cities across the US, as well as to reinforce its AI-enabled software and expand its team by hiring over 2,000 new people.

The lead investor, ACT, counts for over 14,000 Circle K locations in 26 countries and territories, and around 7,000 in the US, which will allow Food Rocket to explore additional ways in which the convenience store chain can deliver its products through an ecommerce platform.

At the same time, Food Rocket will scale Circle K’s size, marketing expertise, consumer insights, and procurement network and supply chain to expand its offerings into other categories apart from groceries, as well as reduce overall costs, and enhance profits. The startup uses its proprietary software to build a system that forecasts stock levels and employee workloads to better manage operations and increase productivity.