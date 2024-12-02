14% of Chinese consumers buy online on a daily basis - report

More than 60% of the Chinese consumers claimed they shopped online at least once a week, a percentage which is much higher than the global average of 5% daily online shopping, and 21% every week. As regards mobile shopping, Chinese consumers still ranked first. 4% of Chinese respondents said they used mobile shopping daily, 20% used it once a week and 27% once a month. The global percentages, on the other hand, were 2%, 7% and 12% respectively.

In terms of mobile shopping, 71% of the Chinese consumers used mobile shopping , as compared to 32% for the US counterparts. 37% of the Chinese used the smartphone for dining reservation, while the percentage in the US was only 13%, 35% of the Chinese consumers purchased stock using smartphone, as compared to 5% for the US respondents.

The same source indicates that Chinese consumers are more likely to accept mobile payments. In 2013, Square, PayPal and Tenpay’s total transaction reached USD 20.11 billion (CNY 124 billion), USD 27.09 billion (CNY 167) and USD 8.45 billion (CNY 52 billion) respectively.

The PWC report interviewed 15,000 online consumers, covering 15 regions including Brazil, Canada, mainland China and Hong Kong, France, India and Middle East.

