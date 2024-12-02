12.4% of global Christmas gifts are m-commerce-based purchases in 2014

Moreover, most purchases on mobile devices are made during weekends and at night, according to a recent report issued by the global ecommerce monetisation platform Run a Shop. In Canada, France, Germany, the UK and the US online retailers gain 18.5% of their weekly revenues on Sunday (21 December 2014).

With an average of 17.6%, Saturday (20 December 2014) is the weekday with the strongest revenue share in Australia and Spain. The time of the day with the strongest turnover is the interval between 8 PM and 9 PM and a share of 19.8% of a day’s mobile revenue is made in this time period.

Germany is lagging behind when it comes to mobile Christmas shopping, with 8.8% of German Christmas gifts being purchased via mobile devices. The UK and Australian shoppers cumulate 14.9% and 14.2%, respectively. Canadan records 13.3% and the US 91%, which performed above average. Continental Europe scores low in general, with France recording 12.2% and Spain 10.4%.

In terms of the average shopping cart values on mobile devices, Germany scores high, with an average value of EUR 24.85. The mobile cart average value is EUR 13.26.

The report has been commissioned upon an analysis of 150,000 online purchases between 1 November 2014 and 15 December 2014, in seven countries across the Australian, European and the North American continents.