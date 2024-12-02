123-Transporter selects DIMOCO Payments as a payment provider

In a move to provide an improved payment setup that supports growth, 123-Transporter has chosen DIMOCO Payments as their trusted payment partner. According to the press release, DIMOCO Payments brings expertise and a proven track record in facilitating secure, efficient, and flexible payment solutions tailored to the specific needs of businesses, especially scale-ups looking for a collaborative approach.
With this partnership, 123-Transporter aims to elevate their business with a reliable payment partner. DIMOCO Payments' platform and comprehensive suite of payment services is expected to enable 123-Transporter to optimise their payment processes, reduce transaction complexities, and ensure a secure and reliable payment experience for its clients.
Furthermore, officials from 123-Transporter commented that this partnership reflects its commitment to delivering improved service to its customers by providing them with a convenient and secure payment experience. DIMOCO Payments provides 123-Transporter with the expertise needed.
About DIMOCO Payments and recent updates
DIMOCO Payments is a payments company with over 20 years’ experience that provides local payment methods on a global scale. With expertise in complex payment setups, DIMOCO Payments provides a consultative approach, partnering with merchants and intending to enable them to reach their payment goals.
In December 2023, DIMOCO Payments announced its partnership
with STS to optimise iGaming payments in the region of Poland with carrier billing. Following this announcement, the collaboration was set to optimise and develop the overall landscape of carrier billing for customers and clients in the region of Poland, as it represented an important milestone in the evolution of mobile payments within the iGaming sector of transactions. Both companies would focus on establishing an open and transparent communication for customers, to meet their needs, preferences, and demands, as well as improve their overall experience.