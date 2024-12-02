123-Transporter selects DIMOCO Payments as a payment provider



In a move to provide an improved payment setup that supports growth, 123-Transporter has chosen DIMOCO Payments as their trusted payment partner. According to the press release, DIMOCO Payments brings expertise and a proven track record in facilitating secure, efficient, and flexible payment solutions tailored to the specific needs of businesses, especially scale-ups looking for a collaborative approach.











With this partnership, 123-Transporter aims to elevate their business with a reliable payment partner. DIMOCO Payments' platform and comprehensive suite of payment services is expected to enable 123-Transporter to optimise their payment processes, reduce transaction complexities, and ensure a secure and reliable payment experience for its clients.





Furthermore, officials from 123-Transporter commented that this partnership reflects its commitment to delivering improved service to its customers by providing them with a convenient and secure payment experience. DIMOCO Payments provides 123-Transporter with the expertise needed.





About DIMOCO Payments and recent updates

DIMOCO Payments is a payments company with over 20 years’ experience that provides local payment methods on a global scale. With expertise in complex payment setups, DIMOCO Payments provides a consultative approach, partnering with merchants and intending to enable them to reach their payment goals.





