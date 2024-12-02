11:FS Foundrys launch brings digital to banks

It kicks off with the partnership with DNB, Norway’s financial services group, which has also become an investment partner.

DNB has invested GBP 3 million for a 5% stake in 11:FS Foundry. This investment represents the long-term commitment between 11:FS and DNB to change how banks deliver digital banking services, the two companies say.

11:FS Foundry aims to bring digital, personalised services and experiences to market far faster than traditional methods. It uses cloud-based technology and a modular approach, allowing customers to deploy an entire banking stack, or select services, depending on their strategy.

It also claims to improve service development efficiency and deliver a lower total cost of ownership for digital services. It also claims to offer a higher level of IT security, based on a “zero-trust security” model, built to be encrypted and GDPR compliant.

Banks that have already invested in banking systems, or cannot easily build on their underlying infrastructure can also use 11:FS Foundry to launch new digital offerings in a gradual and modular way, 11:FS adds.