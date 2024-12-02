102 drive-through restaurant locations in the US infected with POS malware

The malware is designed to collect data stored on the magnetic stripe of payment cards, including cardholder name, payment card number, card verification code and expiration date. The security incident stemmed from cybercriminals breaching Checkers’ systems and installing malware on point of sale systems across more than 100 of its stores.

The impacted 102 stores, across 20 states, all exposed at varying dates, including as early as December 2015 to as recently as April 2019 (a full list of impacted stores is on Checkers’ data breach security advisory page).

While Checkers did not specify when it first discovered the POS malware, it said it worked closely with the third-party security experts to contain and remove the malware, according to Threat Post. Checkers urged customers to review their account statements and order a credit report.