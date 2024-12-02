1 mln cell phone subscribers in Ethiopia sign up for mobile money service in less than a week after launch

The service allows Ethio Telecom customers to send, store, and receive money using only their phone number. It also aims to extend mobile services to financially excluded sections of society. The service solution’s development was undertaken by Huawei.

Ethio Telecom currently has around 50 million subscribers on its cell phone network. According to the company’s CEO, Ethio Telecom‘s goal is to get 21 million registered users on the platform in the next 12 months.