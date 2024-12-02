1 in 10 US iPhone 6 owners have now used Apple Pay - report

According to a recent survey conducted by InfoScout, consumers who have used Apple Pay, however, compare it highly favourably to using a traditional plastic card.

The report finds that just under 1 in 10 (9.1%) of the sample have ever used the service to make an NFC payment and just under 5% made an Apple Pay purchase during the annual discount shopping bonanza.

The study also points out that 73% of those surveyed answered that Apple Pay had better ease of use, 67% said it had greater speed at checkout, 67% said it had better security and 67% said it offered more convenience.

To the question “why did only half of [consumers] use Apple Pay when given the chance on Black Friday”, the survey unveils that 31% answered they didn’t use Apple Pay that weekend because they didn’t know whether or not the store accepted it. Moreover, 25% said they forgot to use it, 19% said they didn’t have their phone handy, 6% said they get rewards for using a different payment method, 6% were worried it might not work and a further 6% said it takes too long.

The research also adds that among the 90% of iPhone 6 and 6 Plus users who have yet to try Apple Pay, the main reason for not choosing to do so was because they weren’t familiar with how it worked (32%). Moreover, 30% said they were satisfied with their current payment methods, while 19% said they were concerned about security, 11% said they hadn’t heard of Apple Pay before the survey and 5% said they tried to register a card with Apple Pay but it didn’t work.

The study concludes that 32% of eligible users haven’t tried Apple Pay because they are not familiar with how it works and 11% simply haven’t heard of it.

InfoScout tracks the shopping behaviour and opinions of a 170,000-household panel and based its findings on consumers who both own an iPhone 6 or 6 Plus and shopped at a retail store that accepts Apple Pay during the Black Friday (November 28, 2014) weekend.