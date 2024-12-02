0x (ZRX) purchases crypto solution Instant

The 0x (ZRX) protocol is an Ethereum based blockchain project that aims to facilitate the decentralised exchange of ERC-20 and ERC-721 tokens.

On the other hand, Instant aggregates liquidity from various 0x exchanges for any ERC-20 or ERC-721 tokens. As such, even though users have an array of Ethereum based utility tokens and some stable coins to choose from, they cannot purchase coins like Bitcoin (BTC), or Monero (XMR). However, customers can purchase all Ethereum based tokens with ETH through any Ethereum wallet as MetaMask, and hardware wallets including the Ledger and Trezor.

Moreover, while users can use the service to get a platform-specific token directly from a website or application, hosts can sell their in-game NFT or dapp token in a seamless way. Instant is also being used by several projects for different use cases, such as non-fungible token (NFT) marketplaces and crypto price feeds. As such, cryptocurrency wallet providers, Coinbase and Balance, have already integrated the service into their wallets.