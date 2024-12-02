Why more businesses are turning to payment orchestration

Why is payment orchestration gaining so much attention right now, and what differentiates Praxis Tech in this market?

More and more merchants are recognising how resource-intensive it is to add new payment processors as they grow or work to improve their resilience, approval ratios, and customers’ payment experiences generally.

Orchestration platforms like ours address this challenge by connecting them to hundreds of pre-integrated payment providers through a single integration. This allows companies to quickly implement the payment options their customers prefer – whether that's supporting popular local payment methods, tokenizing card details for repeat purchases, or adding subscription plan capabilities. They can manage everything from one dashboard, extract insights, run fraud checks, and connect their CRM without months of work per processor.

At Praxis, we do more than providing merchants with a connection point to their processors. While we offer access to over 600 pre-integrated PSPs and more than 1,000 alternative payment methods, our value lies in our comprehensive ecosystem that increases approval rates, manages risk, and delivers faster payment experiences for users.

What also distinguishes us in this space is our PSP-agnostic approach. Unlike other orchestrators who function as extensions of specific PSPs or acquirers, we remain independent. This allows merchants to route payments to processors that align with their strategic objectives rather than directing them to providers based on our preferred relationships or higher margins with certain providers.





How can a payment orchestration layer help merchants boost transaction approval rates?

Our orchestration platform provides an intelligent layer between merchants and their PSPs that significantly enhances approval outcomes for every transaction. Once merchants integrate with their chosen PSPs through our platform, we help them establish smart routing rules that direct each payment to the processor most likely to approve it based on location, payment method, amount, currency, and performance history. This approach increases success rates and strengthens operational resilience by providing backup options if any processor experiences technical issues.

We consistently deliver approval rates that exceed what individual PSPs advertise through our sophisticated cascading system. If the first PSP declines a transaction, we automatically cascade it to subsequent providers without the customer having to take any action. This transforms what would have been a failed payment into a successful one, and we have also applied the same technology to recurring subscription payments, ensuring that even scheduled transactions benefit from the same seamless cascading across different processors.

Beyond this, we have developed recovery tools that analyse why payments fail and immediately suggest alternative solutions to prevent payment abandonment. For example, if insufficient funds cause a decline, we'll recommend trying a lower amount. If a card issuer supports Open Banking, we'll suggest that pathway instead. We have even extended our cascading technology to regional payment methods like Brazil's popular PIX, boosting approval rates across LATAM. Businesses can also present alternative payment methods if the initial one was declined.

The real-world impact of these capabilities has been substantial. One retail brokerage saw their card approval rates jump by 17% and, in Southeast Asia specifically, they even experienced a 26% increase in approvals.





In what ways can merchants leverage Praxis’s platform to guide their payment strategy?

One of the most overlooked challenges in payment operations is data fragmentation across multiple systems. Before embracing orchestration, merchants typically had to navigate several PSP dashboards, export reports in various formats, and manually consolidate this information to view payment performance.

Praxis creates a unified view across all payment activities, regardless of which PSP processed the transaction. We have designed this dashboard to be highly user-friendly and customizable, delivering immediate operational benefits in reporting, but the strategic value goes much deeper.

We allow comprehensive PSP performance analysis across regions and payment methods with the Weighted Routing functionality for percentage-based card transaction distribution optimisation. Our upcoming AI-Smart Routing will further analyse processor performance and suggest optimisation strategies, significantly reducing manual analytics work.

For businesses managing multiple brands or operating in multiple jurisdictions, our platform brings all payment data into a single access point while maintaining visibility into specific operations. This capability has proven particularly valuable for iGaming operators who typically manage multiple brands under various licenses.

In many ways, the orchestration layer becomes a strategic nerve center for decision-making, not just a payment utility.





How can orchestration help merchants enter new markets more quickly and with less friction?

Traditional approaches to entering new markets often require months just to establish payment infrastructure, with separate integration projects for each new local PSP.

Our platform changes this timeline, giving merchants a significantly competitive first-to-market edge with the ability to activate new regions within days. This approach has proven especially valuable for our merchants expanding into LATAM, where payment ecosystems vary dramatically from country to country. Businesses connected to Praxis were able to quickly incorporate support for the region’s most relevant payment methods at checkout – a capability that significantly impacts conversion and customer satisfaction.





How do Praxis’s tools help merchants combat payment fraud and chargebacks on a global scale?

This kind of fraud presents universal challenges that continuously evolve in sophistication. We have developed Praxis Safe as our flagship risk management solution, which combines Visa Cybersource's advanced machine learning pattern recognition capabilities with our proprietary risk engine. This integration allows merchants to effectively risk-score transactions and monitor multiple fraud indicators before card payments are sent for processing.

The unique strength of this approach is how seamlessly it integrates with our broader orchestration ecosystem, helping merchants strike that critical balance between security and conversion rates. When fraud measures are too restrictive, legitimate customers get declined; when they're too lenient, fraud losses increase. Our platform provides the necessary tools to find this optimal balance based on each merchant's specific business model and risk tolerance, with the flexibility to adapt as market conditions evolve.





About Guy Karsenti

Guy Karsenti is the Chief Technology Officer and Managing Partner at Praxis Tech, where he leads the development of the company's Payment Orchestration Platform. With over 30 years of experience in cybersecurity and payment systems, Guy combines deep technical knowledge and managerial experience with strategic business vision. His expertise in designing secure, scalable payment infrastructure helps merchants optimise transaction processing, increase approval rates, and expand globally.





About Praxis Tech

Praxis Tech offers a Payment Orchestration Platform that optimises payment infrastructure for globally operating merchants, providing instant access to 600+ pre-integrated PSPs, worldwide payment methods, and multicurrency support. Its services include PCI DSS tokenization, fraud and risk management solutions, and checkout enhancements designed to increase approval and conversion ratios. Visit their website.