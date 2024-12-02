Main topics discussed:

the impact of the current economic downturn on BNPL

how the recession will test the risk management and integrity of BNPL providers

responsible lending

how do you detect and prevent BNPL fraud.







Be sure to check the latest news about PAYLA and an exclusive interview with Roberto Valerio, Co-Founder and CEO, on the topic of responsible BNPL and how new regulations may impact the ecosystem.

About Tanja Kuljic

Tanja Kuljic is the Co-Founder and Chief Risk Officer of PAYLA, a true white-label ‘Buy now, Pay later’ solution provider for European Payment Service companies and Financial Institutions.

About PAYLA

PAYLA is a true white-label ‘Buy Now, Pay Later’ service provider for European Payment Service Companies and Financial Institutions. The software platform is a complete turnkey solution covering all aspects of BNPL, including automated risk assessment, debtor management, any level of high-quality customer support and also the full refinancing of the invoice and instalment volume. PAYLA's clients are able to provide fully integrated and white-labelled BNPL products to their merchant customer portfolio with little effort and no risk, generating steady and stable revenues solely based on the merchants transaction volume.