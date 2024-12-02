[VIDEO] Key moments with Christian Chmiel from RiskConnect 2019

The event aims to uncover the newest challenges facing the payments and transactions industry and to provide hands-on knowledge that we can apply in our daily work. For two days, 19-20 November 2019, over 200 delegates from 28 countries gathered in Warsaw, Poland to be delighted with the hot story behind Panama Papers, savour panel discussions on loot boxes, deceiving marketing, cryptocurrency use, and taste famous Polish pierogi (and more).

After the event, The Paypers was lucky to catch up with Web Shield’ CEO Christian Chmiel and learn about previous RiskConnect editions and this edition’s key takeaways.

About Christian Chmiel

Christian A. Chmiel, the CEO and founder of Web Shield, is responsible for the development and implementation of investigation techniques to identify fraudulent or brand damaging online merchants. He is also a lecturer at the Web Shield Academy and published several books in the fields of fraud, investigations and accounting.

About Web Shield

