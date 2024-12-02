[Video interview] Wero: the game-changer in Europe's payment revolution

EPI (European Payments Initiative) is one of Europe’s most exciting payments initiatives launched by 16 banks and financial service companies - a major step toward a unified European payment system. This groundbreaking solution aims to set a new standard for payments across all types of retail transactions, from in-store to online and peer-to-peer.

Since our last conversation with Martina, there have been significant developments. The launch of EPI’s mobile-first wallet, Wero, marks a major milestone in advancing instant account-to-account payments across Europe. Initially focused on person-to-person (P2P) transactions, Wero enables users to transfer money seamlessly in just 10 seconds using a phone number, QR code, or email - no IBAN required.