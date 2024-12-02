[Video interview] Unified payments, unmatched potential: Buckaroo's next chapter with Silverflow

Buckaroo’s strategic move into omnichannel payments

Years ago, Buckaroo made a strategic acquisition of SEPAY, a PSP based in the Netherlands focused fully on point-of-sale (POS) payments. Buckaroo realised it couldn’t rely solely on ecommerce and needed to expand into omnichannel payments. This move allowed Buckaroo to grow beyond ecommerce and strengthen its presence in POS payments, keeping pace with a market that was clearly shifting toward omnichannel solutions.

The acquisition also secured Buckaroo an acquiring license from Visa and Mastercard, enabling the company to process payments in-house and reduce dependence on third-party processors.

Choosing the right technology partner

When faced with the build-or-buy decision for a modern payment platform, Buckaroo selected Silverflow. The choice was driven by Silverflow’s cloud-native, API-first architecture, along with their strong expertise and credentials in scheme compliance. Silverflow’s real-time processing capabilities and future-proof infrastructure made it stand out from traditional legacy providers.

Accelerating time to market

Silverflow’s platform provided Buckaroo with essential features that significantly shortened development time and reduced complexity, including:

API-based onboarding

Automated reconciliation, saving over a year of in-house development

An out-of-the-box chargeback management portal

Automated 3DS registration

These capabilities not only boosted operational efficiency but also enhanced security and scalability.

Driving innovation through ecosystem collaboration

With access to Silverflow’s extensive ecosystem and integrations, Buckaroo was able to rapidly launch new products like SoftPOS, which transforms mobile devices into full-featured payment terminals. This example highlights the power of collaboration in enabling fast innovation and delivering advanced merchant capabilities.

A unified vision for the future

Looking ahead, Buckaroo is working closely with Silverflow to implement network tokenization and develop a Unified Payment Gateway that merges ecommerce and POS payments into a single system. This vision aligns perfectly with Silverflow’s unified platform strategy, allowing partners to build one integration that supports all payment types—simplifying complexity and fueling scalable growth.

Conclusion

Together, Buckaroo and Silverflow are shaping the future of payments by delivering flexible, scalable, and secure omnichannel solutions that meet the evolving needs of merchants and consumers alike.

About Buckaroo

Since its founding in 2005, the Utrecht-based Buckaroo has grown into one of the leading Payment Service Providers for online and in-store payment solutions in the Netherlands and Belgium. Buckaroo serves over 46,000 large business and SME customers and processes more than 1 billion transactions annually. The fintech also has a large in-house network of fixed and mobile payment terminals. Buckaroo is owned by Keensight Capital, a European investor in fast-growing companies in Tech and Healthcare.



