Video interview @Money20/20 Europe with Limonetik – a Thunes Company and Webhelp

Money20/20 Europe brought together some of the industry’s most revered experts to explore a wide variety of topics, elaborate on key developments, and share ideas on what lies ahead and how we can prepare for the future.

Some of the key topics discussed with Webhelp and Limonetik – a Thunes Company include:

the main challenges faced by international players;

digitalisation and globalisation in the payments space;

where the industry is heading to in the next five to ten years;

how Thunes and Limonetik – a Thunes Company support their partners’ ambitions.

About Julien Dumery

Julien Dumery is Head of International Development at Webhelp Payment Services and Webhelp KYC Services. His current responsibilities are to build and run the strategy and sales for the internationalisation of Webhelp Payments Services and Webhelp KYC Services capabilities. He has got an extensive expertise in payment, fraud management, order to cash, and regulatory operations built through his career within American Express, CyberSource (Visa Inc), and Webhelp Group.





About Etienne Josse

Etienne Josse, Key Account Manager at Limonetik/Thunes Collections has been working with payments solution providers for 20 years. His experience led him from secured internet payment solutions to payment terminals. He has worked in international environments on the development of innovative value-added services such as cross-channel and cross-border solutions, contactless payments, including transit and risk management solutions.





About Webhelp

Part of the Webhelp Group since 2014, Webhelp Payment Services has been providing support for companies since 1984. Dedicated to payment and credit management, our agile solutions enable companies in their order-to-cash strategy to accelerate growth, develop international markets, reduce payment delays, and minimise the risk of non-payment. Webhelp Payment Services is a key European player in the B2B marketplace payment sector managing vendors KYC, Payment, invoicing, dunning, and reconciliation for its B2B marketplaces clients.

About Limonetik – a Thunes Company

Limonetik is a full-service payment aggregator that offers, via a unique API connection, acceptance of more than 285 international payment methods and advanced services – from collection and settlement management to reconciliation and account management – to enable new payment experiences (marketplaces, omnichannel model). After the announcement of the acquisition by Thunes, the solution will be known as Thunes Collections.